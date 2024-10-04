MADE IN IDAHO: Garden City membership dog park blends socializing and dog-friendly amenities

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Clubhound, a membership-based dog park in Garden City, was created to offer a space where both dogs and their owners can enjoy amenities and socialize.



Clubhound offers a 105,000-square-foot space where people can socialize, work, and enjoy events while their dogs play under supervision.

With features like a bar, café workspace, and community events, it's designed to bring Boise residents together while catering to their pets' needs.

Click here for more information before your visit.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Ashe! Come here!" says Jake Whitlock, founder and owner of Clubhound.

Jake Whitlock was looking for a solution after his energetic pup, Ashe, was dragging him to the dog park all day, every day.

"I had a dog with way too much energy," says Whitlock. "I needed to hang out with my dog at the dog park pretty much every day for years on end."

But while Ashe was running off steam, Jake realized something was missing.

"I spent probably two years at every dog park and realized how much more could be offered. People were there with laptops, hotspots, but there were no amenities for humans," Whitlock explains.

And so, Clubhound was born — a membership-based dog park in Garden City that isn’t your average puppy stomping ground.

The family-owned business, started by Whitlock and his mom, has one mission: to offer a space where the Boise community can come together, all while keeping their pups in mind.

At 105,000 square feet, it is the largest membership-based dog park in the country.

The club offers a bar, food, football games, and also incorporates singles events, trivia nights, visiting food trucks, and a café workspace.

While some guests chat over drinks or work solo at their computers, others play fetch.

"It’s a dog park, a social space, a bar, it’s a place to watch the game, and do everything you might want to do with your friends — with your dog," says Whitlock.

The dogs run freely, under the supervision, of course, of a "rufferee."

For regulars like Aaron Elfering, Clubhound has been a game-changer for his family, especially with a young child and two dogs at home.

"The puppy just kind of runs the older dogs over unless we get him out here and burn off all that energy. This has come in really clutch for us," says Clubhound regular Aaron Elfering.

With the pup tired out, family time at home becomes a lot more manageable, something Aaron says makes all the difference.

"Keeping him happy and using up that energy makes a difference in our day-to-day. I can go home and have a good evening with my family. We want him happy for the long haul too, so this is a great place," says Elfering.