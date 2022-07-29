Made in Idaho: Family Boxing and Fitness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Jason Samargis' began training in the early 2000's at a Boys and Girls Club and wanted to make some of the worlds best boxers.

He had fighters come and go until he met a woman who simply had the desire to begin a weight loss journey. He showed her the ropes and began training until he realized what he had. What started then was the beginning of Family Boxing and Fitness. Soon Samargis' had dozens of kids training in his front yard throwing combinations, jumping rope, and learning the art of combat sports.

“We try to spend the time with everybody here. Everybody gets the same training from competition level all the way to just wanting to workout,” he said.

In 2017, Family Boxing and Fitness was established as a family focused training gym ready to people get anywhere where in there fitness goals.

“We can coach anybody to do whatever they want to do. If they have a dream, we can help you with it. I can coach anybody. That’s what I pride my self on. I can coach anybody to do what they want to do,” Samargis' said.

That woman he met later became his wife and business partner Kendra Samargis, who currently is training for the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris.

This gym does see world class talent come through its doors, but all are welcome and Family Boxing and Fitness has a lone desire to give commitment and effort to all who desire to learn about boxing.

“The moment you walk in here, you genuinely feel like family. People greet you and they ask you how you are, and no one judges here” said Jorge Corona, member since 2020.

The desire to train and get better at boxing all begin for Jason when he was just a boy hoping to some day be like his idol.

“You know, at one time I wanted to be Bruce lee. My grandpa told 'why are you doing that stuff for?' I took Kung Fu for good amount of years,” said Samargis'

Jaosn would soon make the move to boxing and fall in love with the sport. Growing up in southern California, he refined his craft until he moved to southern Idaho where he saw no better place to train and teach the art of combat sports.

“There's no other place I would rather do it — there's no distractions. With us, the people that come in, we have a lot that just stay here and say, 'Oh I don’t need to go anywhere else,' so its kind of cool,” he said.

For more information on Family Boxing and Fitness, click here.