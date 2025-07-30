Made in Idaho: Boise's Basque Market features authentic paella cooked street-side

BOISE, Idaho — For nearly 20 years, the Basque Market has been a staple on the Basque Block, cooking up its famous paella twice weekly.

Every Wednesday and Friday at noon, Tony Eigueren prepares a batch of paella in a huge pan outside the Basque Market.

"In our paella, we use olive oil, onions, green bell peppers, two kinds of chorizo, garlic, and rice from Valencia Spain," said Eigueren. "We also have a little white wine and chicken broth with our saffron in that."

Check out the video to see Tony's process on making paella:

The Basque Market cooks up paella in this week's Made in Idaho

The dish takes an hour to cook, giving customers a chance to interact with Eigueren and ask questions about the process. This interaction is one aspect he enjoys about the unique cooking experience.

"I think it is a fan favorite because it is one of those dishes you can see being made in front of you," said Eigueren. "You can smell it, you can ask questions, and we can talk about it."

Paella is a signature dish from Spain that the Basque people have adapted. In Eigueren's version, he only uses rice specifically grown for paella, and after adding the broth, he never stirs it again.

“We want to get a caramelized bottom, and we will finish it with clams, shrimp, mussels, green beans, roasted red peppers, and lemons," said Eigueren. "Then you come up and everyone gets served right out of the pan."

When customers line up for their plates, they need to arrive early on Wednesdays and Fridays to ensure they get a serving before it's gone.

"I've had this before, so my expectations are relatively high, and they meet them every time," said Jim Hickey, who enjoys bringing visiting friends and family to experience this downtown Boise tradition. "To me, this is a true paella Basque experience, and it's something that is unique to Boise."

This week, Eigueren and his wife Tara will be busy as Jaiadi, the country's largest Basque festival, returns for the first time in 10 years after being canceled five years ago because of the pandemic.

READ MORE | Jaialdi 2025 Event Guide: Basque culture takes center stage in Boise after decade-long hiatus

The Basque Market also offers a paella dinner on the first Thursday of every month and hosts cooking classes where customers can learn to make this unique dish.