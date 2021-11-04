Made in Idaho: Beautiful Reaction Salon

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It's hard to feel drab when your hair looks fab!

A local hairstylist took a passion for hair, a dream to open a salon, and the need to make clients feel great about themselves and opened Beautiful Reaction Salon in March 2019.

Nestled in Meridian's Gramercy Park Plaza the chic, full-service salon offers cut, color, and extensions. But, what really makes it stand out is its blow-out bar.

Blow-outs are a service focusing on styling. At Beautiful Reaction their blowouts include a hair wash with salon product, scalp massage, aromatherapy towel around the neck, and professional styling of your choice.

"Everywhere I traveled there were blowout bars and there wasn’t one that I knew of at the time I was opening this- there wasn’t one here," said Kelsey Crawford, owner of Beautiful Reaction.

Understanding that getting your hair done professionally can be time-consuming and expensive, Crawford makes it a point to accommodate almost any client's time constraints and budget by starting every client off with a form highlighting services, the price, time, and end result.

Idaho News 6

Open Tuesday through Saturday, you can check out their services, book a consultation or appointment at any time on their website. For a look at their blow-out memberships, click here.