Love Bug Pie brings mother and daughter closer through entrepreneurship and baking

CALDWELL, Idaho — "And who doesn't like pie, you know? Not everyone likes cake," said Erica Ford, Love Bug Pie owner.

Idaho News 6

That's the sweet and simple philosophy behind Love Bug Pie, a small business in Caldwell started this year by Erica Ford and her mother, Dawn Indrieri. Born from their shared love of baking and a desire to teach Erica about entrepreneurship while saving for college, the duo turned their kitchen into a space for both business and bonding.



Click here to see all the delicious treats:

Love Bug Pie: Family baking business built on love and dreams

"We were always baking — it's just our place, it brings us closer, and we thought it would be really cute if we started a pie business," Ford said.

While juggling full-time work and school, Erica finds Love Bug Pie to be a grounding and joyful part of her life. It's where she and her mom turn flour, fruit, and love into something special.

Idaho News 6

"We'll dance in the kitchen together, we'll sing, we'll have deep conversations while baking," she said. "I think that's why the pies come out the way they do — because we put so much into them. There's a lot that happens in that kitchen."

Together, they craft a wide range of flavorful pies — from classic apple, peach, lemon and banana cream, to cheesecake, savory pot pies, and even shepherd's pie. Their process is collaborative and creative.

Idaho News 6

"We just sat down, talked about our favorites, looked at pictures, and said, 'Okay, which ones do we love and know how to make well?' Mama said, 'Strawberry pie would be good and easy,' and that's how it started," Ford said.

As they read recipes aloud and showed me how to top a chocolate pie, their connection was evident. Gratitude flows between them.

Idaho News 6

"My mom is someone I really look up to. She's always been one to provide for others. If I can follow in her footsteps, that would be great," Ford said.

"It's been a real pleasure teaching my daughter how to cook. One day, she's going to have her own family, her own children, and then be a grandmother. I hope they're as excited to come to her house for meals as mine are when they come here. It's a great bonding experience — it draws us a whole heck of a lot closer. What do you think, Bug? A hundred percent," Indrieri said.