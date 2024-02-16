Louisiana Soul Bayou bringing Cajun flavor and community spirit to the Treasure Valley

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Louisiana Soul Bayou, a Black-owned business in South Boise, is infusing the heart of Cajun cuisine and a sense of community into Boise's dining landscape, bringing the flavors of Louisiana to the Treasure Valley.



Louisiana Soul Bayou, nestled in the Chow Public Market and Eatery in South Boise, offers authentic Cajun cuisine and Southern hospitality, creating a home-away-from-home dining experience.

Owner and cook Jody Charles infuses each dish with Louisiana flavors, rooted in family tradition and a dedication to quality.

Beyond delicious food, the restaurant fosters a sense of community, drawing in regulars who appreciate both the flavors and the connections made at this Black-owned gem in the Treasure Valley.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nestled in the Chow Public Market and Eatery off Overland Road in South Boise, the spirit of Louisiana comes alive in the kitchen. At Louisiana Soul Bayou, it's not just about eating; it's about experiencing the richness of Cajun cuisine and the spirit of Southern hospitality.

"All our fish and fried food are made to order, so it takes a little longer at times, but it's always worth the wait," said Jody Charles, owner and cook at Louisiana Soul Bayou.

Meet Jody Charles, the Louisiana-grown cook who brings it all to life, hand-delivering meals to his regulars. With a culinary journey rooted in family traditions and a dash of improvisation, Jody creates dishes that transport you straight to the bayous of Louisiana.

His secret to the perfect flavor?

"If you're not sneezing, it's not seasoned. If it's not Tony's (Creole Seasoning), it's not right. That's something I grew with, my mom had it in the household a lot," said Charles.

It's not just the taste that keeps customers coming back for more; it's the conversation and sense of community.

"It’s not commercialized, it's made from someone that’s used to making it home-made from scratch with the love that you get from down there… it’s as authentic as you can get," said regular, Michael English.

Susan and Larry tell me it's not just a place to eat, it's a home away from home, which they visit weekly.

"He brings them in fresh. It's so good," said Susan Kelley.

"I fell in love with the Louisiana hot sauce sometimes I think I could drink it," said Larry Kelley.

And every meal goes beyond the food, offering an opportunity to forge connections that transcend the dining table. I got to sit down and experience some of the food and good conversation for myself.

Regular, Mike English, makes it a point to support black-owned businesses in the Treasure Valley.

"I'm a regular. My wife as well. I've been with him since day one and I've literally had everything on the menu," said English. "One of the reasons I support Jody and other black-owned businesses is because we’re very far and few between in the valley. So for me, it’s a sense of duty to support these businesses so that way they can stay in business," he continued.

From fried ribs to garlic wings, Jody is committed to bringing the taste of Louisiana to his fellow Idahoans in Boise.

"I like to give everybody the chance to taste a little bit of Louisiana, a little bit of black culture," said Charles.

