Lori Vallow declared still not competent to stand trial after status conference

A status conference was held for Lori Vallow Monday afternoon and she is still not competent to stand trial.

District Judge Steven Boyce ordered Vallow's commitment to treatment at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare be extended and all parties need to see a progress report. Boyce said the court has seen letters from IDHW but those are not considered an official progress report. The state agreed to the order.

Vallow was declared not competent to stand trial in May after her "fitness to proceed" was questioned. A conference is rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 to discuss competency and the request for extension.

Chad Daybell is also due in court on Monday but that hearing is closed to the public.