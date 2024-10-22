Lori Vallow Daybell trial vacated as judge orders mental health evaluations

Lori Vallow Daybell's upcoming murder trial, scheduled for February 2024 in Arizona, has been vacated after a judge granted a request for Vallow Daybell to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Vallow's lawyer filed a motion in early October for a "Rule 11 Evaluation," which was granted this week. Under Rule 11, the defendant must be evaluated for competency in criminal cases. Two mental health experts will be assigned to conduct a complete mental health evaluation of Vallow before her trial can proceed.

Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her husband Charles Vallow, as well as helping plot the attempted murder of her niece's husband, Brandon Bordeaux. She was extradited to Arizona last November after being sentenced to life in prison for killing her two youngest kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

