Lori Vallow Daybell files appeal to overturn triple-murder convictions

BOISE, Idaho — The "Doomsday Mom" at the center of one of the nation’s most high-profile murder cases is now trying to overturn her conviction.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have officially filed an appeal, asking a higher court to either throw out her convictions or give her a new trial.

Daybell was convicted in May 2023 of killing her two children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. The case gained national attention due to the Daybells' bizarre religious beliefs that prosecutors say motivated the killings.

The defense argues that the high-profile proceedings were flawed from the start, citing what they describe as serious legal errors and violations of Daybell’s constitutional rights.

In the filing, Daybell’s defense team argues the judge wrongfully removed her chosen attorney—even though there was no real conflict of interest. They say that the decision undermined her defense strategy and violated her Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

"The right protects the defendant’s autonomy – her ability to choose the advocate she trusts and to control the strategy of her defense when confronted with the power of the State," states the filing."

This remains true even when outsiders view the defendant’s choice about representation as unwise or perhaps foolhardy."

The appeal also claims Daybell's due process rights were violated, saying the court made key decisions about her legal representation while her competency was still under review. The defense contends this prevented Daybell from fully participating in her own defense.

The case now heads to the Idaho Supreme Court, a process that could take months—possibly years—before there’s a final decision.

Local News 8 report by Bailee Shaw