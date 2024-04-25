Looking for cheaper weight loss drugs? Compound pharmacies can drop the cost from a grand to $150 a month

BOISE — Weight loss drugs known as GLP-1 agonists can be manufactured by compound pharmacies for a fraction of the cost. They are not FDA approved, but generally use FDA approved chemicals in the process.

Weight loss drugs known as GLP-1 agonists are all the rage. Heck Oprah uses them. And they can help people lose weight, but at what cost? I’m senior reporter Roland Beres and if your name brand drug you normally get at a Walgreens or CVS isn’t covered by insurance, it can cost you a thousand dollars a month. But there is a way to get these drugs without breaking the bank. It just requires a bit more dilligence.

IF YOU WANT TO TRY A GLP-1 WEIGHT LOSS DRUG BUT THOUGHT IT WAS TOO EXPENSIVE, THERE MAY BE HOPE THROUGH A COMPOUNDING PHARMACY

“Usually the price is.a fraction of what the big Pharma charge. And the reason for that is the product is not FDA approved,” said Matt Murray Pharmacist at Customedica pharmacy.

THAT MEANS TIRZEPITIDE, WHICH IS SIMILAR TO MOUNJARO, CAN COST 150 BUCKS A MONTH AS OPPOSED TO CLOSE TO A THOUSAND FOR THE NAME BRAND.

CUSTOMEDICA DOES NOT DO GLP-1 AGONISTS IN INJECTION FORM, BUT OTHERS DO.

THE F-D-A ALLOWS COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES TO MANUFACTURE DRUGS THAT ARE ON A SHORTAGE LIST BUT THERE ARE REGULATIONS.

“We have to compound a med with ingredients that are supplied to us from an FDA registered manufacturer,” said Murray.

THE INDUSTRY TOOK A BIG HIT IN 2012 WHEN A NEW ENGLAND COMPOUNDING CENTER WAS TIED TO A FUNGAL MENINGITIS OUTBREAK THAT KILLED 64 PEOPLE.

BUT GENERALLY, COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES SPEND THEIR TIME HELPING PATIENTS RECEIVE SPECIALIZED PRODUCTS IN SMALL BATCHES.

“The intention of compound pharmacies is not to make knock offs or cheaper versions of brand name drugs our niche is to make drugs that are not available,” said Murray.

THERE ARE TWO TYPES OF COMPOUNDERS: 503A AND 503B.

"503B is what’s called an outsourcing facility and these facilities are like a small pharmaceutical manufacturer. They are under the scrutiny of the FDA directly,” said Dr. Rob Myers, associate professor at the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University.

DR. MYERS SAYS THERE’S SOME REASSURANCE IF THE DRUG YOU GET COMES FROM A 503B.

BUT THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TO ASK QUESTIONS AND MYERS SAYS DON’T BE AFRAID.

"You can actually ask for pedigree of the drug substance and that will show where it was manufactured and everyone’s hands it’s been in.

That’s pretty hard core but you could ask for that." said Dr. Myer.

AND EVEN THOUGH THE GLP-1 WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS ARE HUGELY POPULAR, THE EXPERTS SAY WHEN IT COMES TO SAFETY …SO FAR SO GOOD.

Reportere: "You’re in the industry have you heard of any problems?" Murray: "You know I haven’t heard of any specific problems.”

Reporter: "Have you heard of any serious issues? Dr. Myer: "I have not heard of any problems with it.”

As always, you should consult with your doctor before using GLP-1 agonists. Make sure to get a prescription and ask your pharmacy questions, like how long they’ve been in business, what their sanitation practices are and whether they get their supply from a 503b provider.