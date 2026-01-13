Locally sourced, locally made, and your furry friends' next favorite treat

BOISE, Idaho — A good treat is always nice to enjoy, but sometimes we forget that our pets enjoy them as well. In this week's Made in Idaho, we find a nutritious alternative to cat & dog treats.

2 Pawz Up Barkery is the creation of Alisha Coy, a pet lover and Idahoan who wants animals to live their happiest and healthiest lives.

Coy has been making her own dog food for over 20 years and knew that the nutritional value of many animal food brands was subpar at best.

“We love our fur babies, and we want them to be with us as long as they can, and just like humans, one of the biggest things is the nutrition piece,” said Coy. “They don’t have a choice in what they eat. We have that choice for them, and we need to make the best choice.”

From treats and toppers to Tracheas and even birthday cakes, Coy creates delicacies that are all locally sourced. Every ingredient comes from an Idaho rancher or farmer. Of course, the taste will have your animal coming back for more, but it's the nutritional aspect that is the focal point for Coy's business.

“Everything starts with a meat protein— we want to fuel their nutrition. We don’t want empty calories, and then we use pumpkin, blueberries, cranberries, sweet potatoes, so all of those good products that help with their digestion, their joints, rebuilding their muscle,” said Coy.

