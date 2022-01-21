Locally owned farm to table bakery finds the "sweet" spot supporting local farmers

KUNA, Idaho — This summer we introduced you to Hudson Baking Co. as apart of our food trucks and pop up series.

We told you all about their sweet sourdough and Eastern-European inspired creations and in this weeks Made in Idaho we're catching up with owners Aaron and Anna Hudson.

Since July, the Hudson's have moved into their new store front location, began menu enhancements, and started expansion efforts. The Kuna based business, which prides itself in being the first farm to table bakery in the area continues supporting local farmers across the state. Some items, like their Idaho bread, made by local farmers for your table.

Hudson Baking Co values it's relationship with Idaho's local farmers. Not only does working with local vendor support their dream to source and share high-quality, sustainable products but it's also keeps their business out of the nation's supply chain shortage.

Having product locally eliminates the concern for shipping delays, supply shortages, and rising costs. All of this while also keeping farmer's busy.

The Hudson's promise plenty of exciting additions coming soon, follow their fun on their website or social media!