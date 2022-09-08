Local version of 'Top Gun': A-10 pilots from all over the country come to Boise for Hawgsmoke competition

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A-10 tank killers like the ones based at Boise's Gowen Field are coming to Idaho from all over the U.S. to take part in their own version of Top Gun.

The 2022 Hawgsmoke competition is hosted by the Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field and Saylor Creek Bombing Range near Mountain Home from Sept. 6-8.

The Hawgsmoke competition happens every year, pitting the best of the best pilots against each other in accuracy of dive bombing and strafing. T Skullbangers out of Boise are the team to beat.