Local travel experts predict busy airports and roads for Memorial Day weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Pre-pandemic volumes are no longer what we can use as an indicator of reference on how busy this upcoming Memorial Day weekend is projected to be.

According to AAA, we can expect busy airports and busy roads this weekend. They are projecting more than 42 million Americans to travel, including 241,000 Idahoans.

"Definitely, the busiest times on the road are going between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. That's when you are going to see the evening commute co-mingling with people who are trying to get an early start on the holiday," said Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director for AAA.

It's expected that 37 million Americans will be driving to their destination this coming holiday weekend 6% more than last year and local travel experts say it's best to be prepared.

"Having those fluid levels topped off and having that tire pressure check, those are some of the main culprits we see in an emergency road situation," said Conde.

If you're flying you'll be a part of the 11% increase in people taking that route this year. In fact, this Memorial Day is expected to be the busiest since 2005.

"We want people to understand that during these summer months, we are going to be a little bit busier, and if they arrive a little bit earlier, it will make their experience more stress-free," said Shawna Samuelson, Communications Manager with the Boise Airport.

The Boise Airport staff are advising travelers to arrive two hours prior to departure this weekend; they are also suggesting you download the airline app you are going to be traveling with to get any updates on your flights.

To avoid high ticket prices, travelers flying into the Boise Airport tell us they decided to fly in a few days before the busy weekend.

"Trying to avoid a crowd and prices of the fair is even cheaper too," said Edwin Alikpala, visiting Boise from Chicago.

To get a heads up on parking at the Boise airport, visit theiflyboise Website to get an accurate parking indication before your arrival.