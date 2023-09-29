Local Timberline teacher addresses community amidst recent suspension

BOISE, Idaho — Several weeks ago, Timberline High School students walked out of their classrooms in response to the suspension of mathematics teacher Laura Boulton.

RELATED | Timberline students plan walkout after teacher gets placed on administrative leave

“After my last report to the Boise School District on behalf of a student, it was not the accuser or the accused predator that was punished, it was those children, it was their families, and it was me that was punished,” says Boulton.

Thursday evening, Boulton addressed parents and students at a press conference to discuss her current state with the Boise School District and how she plans on moving forward.

During her press conference, she said, “Thank you so much for your support. I appreciate you being here to help guide us. My ultimate goal this school year is to get back to my classroom.”

A letter sent to Boulton on September 7 from the Boise School District states, CodeEthics

It has come to our attention that you may have conducted yourself in an inappropriate manner and may be in violation of the Idaho code of ethics.



The complaints address inappropriate boundaries with students, soliciting complaints against colleagues, and coordinating email campaigns from students against colleagues.

Boulton says these allegations are "faultily untrue".

“Depending on one's perspective, I can't argue if somebody else sees me a certain way. I can tell you that, perhaps seen through the different cultural lens, perhaps my behavior towards my students can be more accepted by the culture that I have adopted in my own country, now which is America.”

Boulton's family, students, parents and the community were all present in support of the teacher.

This afternoon the Boise School District released a statement in response to this gathering saying in part.

We are committed to providing a high-quality education that is free from sex and gender-based harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. while we cannot comment on the results of specific investigations, we can assure our parents and our community that all claims of which we are aware were thoroughly investigated, with remedial and supportive actions taken in accordance with our policies and federal Title IX.

According to Boulton, the terms of her suspension include no direct contact with students and no direct contact with colleagues during the school day. She also says she's not allowed on any Boise school district property.

