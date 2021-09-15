Local restaurant holds fundraiser to support families of the 13 soldiers who died in Kabul

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A local restaurant paid tribute to those who lost their lives in last month's attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the owners of Sid’s garage in Meridian held a benefit dinner for the families of the 13 American troops who died.

About two weeks ago the business honored the 13 fallen soldiers by setting aside 13 beers on a table.

“The support we got just a couple of weeks ago was just so powerful," said Will Primavera, Co-founder of Brick and Mortar Hospitality LLC. "We are big in supporting local especially military, we are huge in supporting in the military especially local military. Talk to my wife, who is the co-founder of the business with me and our management team, and rally quickly while it was in front of people's minds. We wanted to do what we could to show our support”

This time 13 candles were set on a table to honor the fallen heroes. Primavera said all proceeds will go to the troop's families.

“My wife has reached out via social media and we’ve been in contact with quite a few, and we are trying to round up the rest to make it to every single family, we are almost there but we also want to be respectful of their time because none of us can't imagine what they’re going through," he said.

Primavera said none of this would be possible without the community.

“The community here is so amazing every day we the support daily basis. this has been a gamut of emotions," Primavera said.

Several donated items were auction and raffled off to raise additional funds.