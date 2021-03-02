'We all need help at some point': Local resources available for those struggling with mental health

BOISE, Idaho — According to data collected by Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare, 365 Idahoans died by suicide in 2019.

While the numbers for 2020 are still being evaluated, Idaho News 6 reached out to multiple agencies about suicide deaths in February 2020 and February 2021.

The Canyon County Coroner's office reports two suicide death in February 2020, and one in February 2021. The Ada County Coroner told us the data is not available at this time.

"As cases for that time period are not officially closed," according to the coroner's office. "The manner of death remains pending until the medicolegal death investigation is complete. The investigation process is thorough and may include forensic external inspection or autopsy, ancillary testing, and outside agency reports, just to name a few items. This process takes several weeks to complete."

According to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, from a crisis standpoint, they've received 329 more calls in February 2021 than in February 2020. They encourage anyone who needs the hotline to use it.

"I think a lot of people that feel suicidal think that they’re the only ones and they’re not alone," said Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. "A lot of people feel suicidal, and we all need help at some point."

But, if picking up a phone and calling the hotline feels uncomfortable, you can also use their online chat option or by texting 208-398-4357.

Fayth Dickenson, the Regence behavior health consultant, said chat and text lines are a huge resource for young people because it’s so much more comfortable for them to reach out in that way.

The COVID-19 Help Now Line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Support is anonymous and accessible to those who are hearing or speech impaired. Call or Text 986-867-1073 or call toll-free 866-947-5186.

Click here for a self-assessment site to check on your mental health.