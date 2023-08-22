Local ranchers discuss how raising sheep in the state has become challenging

BOISE, Idaho — Since the late 1800s Idahoans have been raising sheep, but recently local ranchers have been saying that raising sheep in the state has become challenging.

"We've experienced the ups and downs of the industry, and a big factor in the downs are the imports. That's why we are here today," said Henry Etcheverry, a Basque sheep rancher.

Ranchers Frank Shirts and Henry Etcheverry spoke today regarding some of the challenges they have been facing, saying it's getting tougher to compete with meat producers from Australia.

It’s reported that about 75% of the lamb imported into the U.S. is from Australia and New Zealand.

Local sheep producers are hoping lawmakers place tariffs on lamb from the Australian markets, because currently "they come in here with no tariffs and any restriction whatsoever," according to Etcheverry.

Both Frank and Henry recently shared their frustrations with Governor Little about the challenges posed to local ranchers by competition from down under.

"But I want to know why another county got the right to come in here and ruin this industry. They have just about already ruined it," said Frank Shirts, a sheep rancher.

Idaho reports an industry of 210,000 head—putting the state among the 10 top states for sheep and lambs.

The two ranchers told Idaho News 6 that they are barely making ends meet and hope state and local lawmakers make changes before it is too late.