Local organizations host Free Bi-Lingual Drive-Thru Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

BOISE, Idaho- — The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy for a free Bi-lingual Drive-thru flu shot and covid-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic goes from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 22, at the Mexican Consulate parking lot in Boise.

Language barriers can lead to miscommunication and misunderstanding and can really add anguish and complicate care for patients who do not speak English. Bi-lingual healthcare workers can be essential to breaking down cultural barriers in healthcare. In doing so, they improve patient care.

"We really want Idahoans to be healthy Idahoans, so this is really important because it helps with that. It's fast, it's easy, and it's free for the communities," said Kimberly Jimenez Guevara, Health Equity Coordinator.

Local organizations are partnering to host a Bi-lingual Drive-thru flu shot and covid-19 vaccine clinic. Staff from local organizations will speak Spanish and be able to guide and answer any patients' questions. However, just like these patients are learning about their health, pharmacy students are participating at the clinic.

"I want them to understand that as being a pharmacist, you are a steward of the community. That is not just giving medication to people. But it's also educating people about things and how they can protect their health and how they can make their lives better," said Kevin Cleveland, Associate Professor for Idaho State Univesity College of Pharmacy.

Organizers recognize that the majority work during the week, so by having it on the weekend, they can help the community prepare for the flu this fall and winter.

