Local non-profit One Refugee helping refugees navigate through the education system in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The majority of refugees arriving in Idaho are women and children, and while some are highly educated, others have never been allowed to attend school. The non-profit One Refugee has helped nearly 200 people with refugee backgrounds pursue post-secondary education or gain new job skills.

“They have been able to help me out in a lot of aspects of my life, whether that is professionally, academically, or personally,” said Fadil Adan, a One Refugee Scholar.

Fadil Adan is a Boise State student who came to the United States as a teenager from Somalia. One Refugee has helped him access professional development, academic mentorship, and financial assistance.

“Ever since I've been in, there have been so many opportunities that have come my way,” said Fadin Adan.

Another success story is Zahraa Naser, a previous 1R scholar who graduated and landed a job after college.

“They really gave me the confidence and really showed me what I'm capable of and what I can do and offer to others,” Zahraa Naser, a former One Refugee Scholar.

In 2022 Idaho welcomed more than 1,200 refugees, with another thousand projected to arrive next year. Most are minors, and school can be one of the biggest challenges when they first arrive.

“Here in Idaho, we have the capacity to bring on more scholars, and we would love to see more students join our program,” said Jeanie Levinski, Idaho One Refugee Director.

If you want to learn about One Refugee or apply for the 2023- 2024 school year, visit them online at OneRefugee.org.