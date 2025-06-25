Utah Senator Mike Lee revises plan to sell off public lands in Idaho and 10 other states

BOISE, Idaho — Utah Senator Mike Lee has backtracked on his controversial plan to sell millions of acres of federal land across 11 western states, including Idaho, after the Senate parliamentarian ruled his original proposal violates Senate rules.

The initial plan faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, prompting Lee to revise his approach. His new proposal would limit Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land sales to property within 5 miles of population centers.

Hear Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy explain why Lee was forced to rework his proposal:

"A Senate Parliamentarian is someone who is empowered to observe, interpret, and rule upon a procedure and process which the Senate is using or proposing to use to comply with rules," Leroy said.

The senator's attempt was part of a budget reconciliation process that lawmakers increasingly use to pass legislation with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes typically needed to overcome a filibuster.

"There's a separate process called a budget reconciliation where they can go straight to a 51 person vote without having to require a super majority of 60 votes to consider that bill but only if a budget reconciliation bill deals with fiscal matters only and not new topics that is not subsequent legislation," Leroy said.

For Boise residents, the revised proposal could still impact beloved recreation areas. The 5-mile limit would encompass much of the Boise Foothills, a concern for local leaders, including Mayor Lauren McLean.

Alex Maier, with Washington State-based recreation technology company "On Water," warned about potential impacts to water systems even within the 5-mile boundary.

"The thing that a lot of folks don't understand a lot of municipalities rely on the foothills that serve the recreation they all enjoy," Maier said.

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle expressed opposition to the federal land sale concept in a statement: "We believe God blessed America with the richest bounty in the world and Idaho was endowed with its own land and resources, not to be hoarded by Washington, but cared for by the people who live closest to it. Our public lands are part of our inheritance. They're meant for our use, our stewardship, and our children's future…not for federal control and not to be sold off to private interests."

Lee originally framed the proposed public land sale as a way to increase public housing opportunities. He maintains that his revised plan would protect farmers, ranchers, and recreational users.