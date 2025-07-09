US Marshals: Idaho forest sightings not Washington murder suspect Travis Decker

SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho — Following a possible sighting of Travis Decker, who is wanted in connection with the murders of his three young daughters in Washington state, U.S. Marshals have confirmed the person spotted was not the suspect.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the agency received a tip about a possible Decker sighting in the Sawtooth National Forest. A second, unrelated tip soon corroborated the initial report. On Wednesday, however, the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force announced they had located the man who was reported and verified it was not Decker.

"The hiker who is the same height and roughly the same weight as Decker, also has dark features, a beard, and tattoos on his arm and calf," explained the U.S. Marshals Service in a press release. Officials say that the man was cooperative and confirmed that he had just been hiking in the Bear Creek area this past weekend.

Law enforcement has now called off the search for Decker in the Sawtooth National Forest.