Treasure Valley's longest commute

SILVER CITY, ID — As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps. For the last 22 years, Roger and Jerri Nelson have been commuting against the traffic. That's because in 2000 they bought the historic Idaho Hotel in Silver City. Jerri remembers her first trip up the hill.

"As we pulled off the highway I looked at my husband and I said I don't camp in the sagebrush, what are we doing but we were good friends and they kept telling me it will be just fine. Then we got in the trees and I said, OK, I'm happy, then as we came around the corner there's Silver City and I said Oh, I could do this."

This means fixing up the old hotel and making it operational for the public to enjoy during the summer and early fall months. There are plenty of pictures and maps to look at while you're waiting for your meal to be served. And yes there have room that you can stay in Friday and Saturday nights. Jerri says grab the family and head up the hill.

"We have plenty of hot meals, and cold beer and they have good service, that is if we stay at 32. If 52 people show up, you'll just have to have a little patience."

Owyhee County makes sure they can get up there by Memorial Day, and will usually stay up there until the first part of October. So head to the high country, spend the night, and enjoy the best pie around, but just make sure you give yourself plenty of time to deal with all that traffic.

