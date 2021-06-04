Three Oceanside sisters killed in road-trip car crash in Idaho

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County family is grieving an unimaginable loss after three sisters are killed in a crash during a road trip to Idaho.

The tragedy unfolded Saturday afternoon about 35 miles west of Boise on Highway 95. Tonya Hoebel arrived after the head-on collision.

"It definitely was a head-on collision. The vehicles were both in pretty bad shape, between 10 and 20 feet apart," said Hoebel.

All four people in one vehicle -- a Honda Civic -- were killed, including three sisters from Oceanside: 26-year-old Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 22-year old Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco. The 16-year-old killed was Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco, according to officials at Oceanside High School, where Priscilla was a sophomore. Also killed was Jasmin's 22-year-old boyfriend Juan Pablo Farias.

A family friend says the four were driving up to meet another family at a cabin in Idaho after winning a cabin stay in a raffle.

On a GoFundMe page, a family member described "her broken heart." On a different page, a family friend posted, "There are no words to adequately describe the incredible lives of Melissa, Jasmin, and Priscilla. We love and miss you dearly."

At Oceanside High, where the two older sisters also once attended, there was a collective shock. Tionna Edwards hung out with Priscilla in a math class last year.

"She was great. We used to laugh and talk. We talked a lot of nerdy stuff ... It just makes me scared. Any moment, you or your closest friend or family could be gone in minutes," said Edwards.

As classmates mourn, a family must begin a heartbreaking mission.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help them bring the sisters home to be buried.

Hoebel and other drivers stopped and helped rescue the three people in the other vehicle, a pickup, which was burning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.