The Nampa Rollerdrome has no problem attracting new and older skaters.

"Everytime they play Ghostbusters you're suppose to turn around."

The Nampa Rollerdrome is an institution in the west end of the Treasure Valley. You can't find too many people around these parts who didn't go as a kid or hasn't brought their kids to enjoy going in circles hour after hour.

Ray Lenty, an established skater himself from Vancouver, Washington always enjoyed competitive skating and then one day something caught his eye.

"When I first saw the Rollerdrome was for sale it was a classified ad in the Oregonian newspaper about this roller skating rink for sale and a phone number."

And that was enough for him to move his family east to the Treasure Valley. Lenty says the rink is for everyone.

"We have grandparents that skated here when they were in school in the 1950's and they come back with their children who come back with their children, it is a generational and they all can skate ."

The Nampa Rollerdrome has been offering kids a safe place to come and have fun since 1948.