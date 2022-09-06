The impact of Impact Club: How one organization raises funds for local nonprofits

BOISE, Idaho — Do you want to make an impact in your community? There's a start-up organization that has found a creative and fun way to raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

Co-founder Mike Turner said the Impact Club is for anyone.

"Anybody can be a member, you just have to say four times a year, I'm going to give $100 we're hoping to take that $100 and pool it together and make it $10,000 or more depending on how many club members we have," Turner said.

Since they started impacting local nonprofits between 25-30 groups have received around $400,000. There is a slight catch.

"We invite three nonprofits in the area," Turner said. "We pick those nonprofits by asking our members they nominate we take all those nominations. We pull three names out of a hat and that's who we see on our stage."

That means each no-profit has minutes, no more, no less to make their pitch. The identity of the selected charities are not revealed until the event to ensure absolute fairness.

And the good news is you still have time to impact another nonprofit because the Impact Club's next quarterly get together is September 7 at Payette Brewing Company in Boise.