Skylar Meade pleads not guilty in second murder tied to 2024 escape

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Skylar Meade, the Idaho inmate accused of killing two men during a violent escape from custody, appeared in Nez Perce County District Court on Friday, where a not guilty plea was entered for a second murder charge.

Meade faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 83-year-old James Mauney of Juliaetta and 72-year-old Gerald Don Henderson of Orofino. His jury trial is scheduled to begin March 23, 2026, and is expected to last about six weeks.

Investigators say Meade’s alleged crime spree began in March 2024 after he escaped custody from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

In August, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said that he would seek the death penalty against Meade, calling the killings “senseless and random.” Meade was transferred to Nez Perce County earlier this year to face the murder charges after pleading guilty to crimes related to his escape.

