Sen. Risch applauds Interior Department's decision to cancel Lava Ridge project

IDAHO — The Department of the Interior announced Tuesday it is formally rescinding approval for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in southern Idaho, citing legal concerns in the project's prior authorization.

The project, which would have placed up to 231 turbines on over 50,000 acres of federal land, was initially approved by the Interior Department in December 2024 under President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Sen. Risch applauded the Department of the Interior for its decision to backtrack the approval.

"Thanks to the U.S. Department of the Interior and Secretary Doug Burgum's leadership, the Lava Ridge project is dead once and for all," Risch said in a press release. "This harmful proposal by the previous Administration willfully neglected widespread opposition from the local community. I am glad to see President Donald Trump fulfilling his commitment to making sure Idaho voices on this matter were heard and respected."

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that halted a variety of wind projects across Idaho, including the Lava Ridge Wind Project, pending additional research and approval. In February, the Idaho House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution opposing Lava Ridge.

"Under President Donald Trump's bold leadership, the Department is putting the brakes on deficient, unreliable energy and putting the American people first," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a press release. "By reversing the Biden administration's thoughtless approval of the Lava Ridge Wind Project, we are protecting tens of thousands of acres from harmful wind policy while shielding the interests of rural Idaho communities."