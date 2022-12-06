Boise's "Sasquatch Man" had unique lawn display stolen, then replaced by Good Samaritan

BOISE, ID — This time of the year you have to keep a close eye on your lawn ornaments.

A Boise man had a unique display stolen while he was out of town, but thanks to a Good Samaritan, things are bigger and better now.

To say the display was very personal would be a big understatement. Scott Weissbeck returned home to find his Sasquatch missing. You know, those creatures that roam the Pacific Northwest forests and woods. And don't tell Weissbeck they don't exist.

"I believe in Bigfoot and I thought it would make a nice ornament at Five Mile and Franklin intersection," Weissbeck said. "I believe in Bigfoot."

Scott wanted to have a little fun by placing a small Sasquatch on his property for everyone to see. That is, until a Grinch stole it.

Weissbeck was down but not out.

"So I knew right away I had to replace it," Weissbeck said. "I wasn't going to let the thieves win."

Enter our Good Samaritan.

William Foley says, personally, he doesn't believe in Bigfoot or Sasquatch but just the symbol made him smile. What he read on social media left him heartbroken. Why would anyone steal it?

Foley showed us how and where the Vandals broke through the fence and took the smaller two-foot Sasquatch. Foley fixed the fence, dug a deeper hole, put in steel bars, and reinforced rebar to make the bigger and better Sasquatch much more secure.

So why a Sasquatch and not a reindeer or elf? You see, when Scott was 13 years old, he went deer hunting with his step-father in the Oregon woods when all of a sudden, "there was a Sasquatch on the road, it was huge," Weissbeck recalled. "He was just looking at me, I think he wanted the deer in the back of our Scout. I was scared stiff, I was so scared I couldn't move."

Then two years ago here in Idaho, near Warm Lake Weissbeck saw some logs placed in an "X".

"Bigfoot are known to mark their territory with an X", Weissbeck says. "A friend and I found a wooden structure little huts we even found some footprints there and I took pictures of all this."

So I had to ask the obvious question: If there was a Bigfoot, why has no one ever caught one or why is one not in captivity in a zoo? Scott was quick to answer.

"I think they're so intelligent, they know how to elude us. They're close to the Neanderthal people with a language and they have a social structure."

I know what you're thinking. If Scott believes Sasquatch is real, who are we to doubt him? I mean I believe in Santa Claus, don't you?

