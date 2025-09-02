Northern lights may be visible in Idaho on Tuesday night

IDAHO — Parts of the northern United States, including Idaho, could catch a glimpse of the northern lights Tuesday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

NOAA’s forecast shows a geomagnetic storm reaching a Kp index of 5, meaning auroras could be visible as far south as the northern U.S. border states. The predicted “view line” stretches into Idaho, meaning residents could see the glow low on the northern horizon if skies are clear.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Auroras are most likely to appear between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. MST, with the strongest activity often occurring around midnight.

Real-time forecasts are available on NOAA’s Aurora Dashboard.