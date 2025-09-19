Nigerian man extradited to Idaho on sextortion charges

BOISE, Idaho — A Nigerian man has been extradited to the United States to face charges in connection with online sextortion and other fraud schemes, federal officials announced.

Olamide Shanu, 34, of Lagos, Nigeria, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise following his extradition from the United Kingdom, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott said.

Shanu is charged in an eight-count indictment, including wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, money laundering conspiracy, extortion and cyberstalking.

Authorities say Shanu and co-conspirators posed as women online, persuading men to send sexual images and then threatening to release them unless payments were made. Victims allegedly included a college student in Idaho.

According to the indictment, Shanu and others also carried out romance scams and laundered proceeds through cryptocurrency wallets and peer-to-peer payment apps, defrauding victims of at least $2 million.

If convicted, Shanu faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as restitution.