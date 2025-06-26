National nonprofit offers $5k reward for missing Idaho teenagers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho — A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the safe return of Rachelle and Allen Fisher, who were reported missing from Monteview, Idaho, on Sunday, June 22.

The reward is being offered by the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit dedicated to advocacy and violence prevention. Police say that the kids were last seen wearing traditional FLDS clothing, with Rachelle wearing a dark green prairie dress and Allen wearing a light blue shirt and jeans.

The mother of Rachelle, 15, and Allen, 13, believes the teens were abducted by an older sibling, along with other members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and taken to Utah.

Daniel Chapin, founder of the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, says that this case hits close to home for him, having had personal experience with a religious cult in Tennessee.

“There is a unique, particularly elusive form of psychological violence which we believe has been the force behind these two youth missing," said Chapin. "We believe they have been abducted by this highly dangerous, religious group and we will go to every means possible to locate and bring them home safely.”

Anyone with information on the kids' location should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.