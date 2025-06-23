AMBER Alert issued for 2 children in Eastern Idaho

MONTEVIEW, Idaho — Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children — 13-year-old Allen Fischer and 15-year-old Rachelle Fisher. ISP says the pair were last seen at 7 p.m. on June 22 in Monteview, Idaho in Jefferson County.

Reports indicate that the siblings may be headed to an FLDS group in Mendon, Utah, with their adult siblings. Police believe they may be traveling in a gray Honda or Hyundai sedan with Utah plates.

Allen is described as a 5-foot-9 male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Rachelle is described as a 5-foot-5 female with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Jefferson County Idaho Sheriff's Office Facebook Post

Jefferson County Idaho Sheriff's Office Facebook Post

In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said, "Elintra Dee Fischer, now 18, was reported missing January 1, 2023. Elintra is the sister of Allen and Rachael and has not been located at this time. It is believed that the children willingly left to return to Trenton, Utah due to religious beliefs."

Jefferson County Idaho Sheriff's Office Facebook Post

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.