Kootenai, Coeur d'Alene officials identify firefighters killed by shooter

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Fire chiefs and local firefighters' unions held a press conference on Monday afternoon to identify the firefighters killed and injured in Sunday's shooting.

Officials say that Kootenai County Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison were the two killed in the incident. A third firefighter, engineer David Tysdal, was injured in the shooting and is recovering in the hospital.

Both departments say that they will be providing mental health resources for their personnel and families. The public can also donate to support the families of victims by visiting Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Coeur d'Alene Fire's Facebook pages.

Watch the full press conference below: