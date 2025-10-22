Judge releases Meridian man accused in Wilder gambling case

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered the release of Cesar Iniguez Orozco, who was arrested Monday at his Meridian home on allegations tied to an illegal gambling operation in Wilder.

During a hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Michael Patrico ruled that Orozco, a lawful permanent resident with two children and strong community ties, does not appear to be a serious flight risk. Orozco is charged with violating federal gambling laws under 18 U.S.C. §1955, according to court documents.

Patrico set conditions for Orozco’s release, including pretrial supervision, surrendering his passport, remaining in Idaho, and having no contact with four other individuals named in the case. About a dozen family members and friends were present in the courtroom for the hearing.

Orozco is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.