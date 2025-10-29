ITD offers free driving classes to help Idaho drivers prepare for the winter season

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are teaming up to host free winter-driving safety classes to help Idaho drivers prepare for snowy and icy conditions.
Classes are open to drivers of all ages, including teenagers, new drivers, new residents, and anyone seeking a refresher ahead of the winter season.
The 2025 schedule includes sessions in multiple locations:
- Oct. 29 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office
- Oct. 30 – Bonners Ferry, 5 to 7 p.m., Boundary County Sheriff’s Office
- Nov. 5 – Idaho Falls, 7 p.m., Rocky Mountain Middle School
- Nov. 8 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office
- Nov. 12 – Rexburg, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., BYU‑Idaho Little Theater, Manwaring Center (no registration needed)
- Nov. 12 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office
- Nov. 15 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office
- Nov. 18 – Pocatello, 5:30 p.m., Chubbuck City Hall
- Nov. 26 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office
- Dec. 3 – Rigby, 7 p.m., ITD District 6 Office
- Dec. 6 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office
- Dec. 13 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office
Classes teach essential winter-driving skills, including vehicle preparation, equipment checks, handling slippery conditions, and sharing the road safely with snowplows and emergency vehicles.
Registration is required for most sessions and can be completed online by selecting a preferred date and location through the ITD website.
Participants who attend a class may also receive discounts on snow tires at participating Les Schwab Tires locations. These sessions are part of ITD and ISP’s ongoing commitment to keeping Idaho roads safe during the winter months.