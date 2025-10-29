ITD offers free driving classes to help Idaho drivers prepare for the winter season

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are teaming up to host free winter-driving safety classes to help Idaho drivers prepare for snowy and icy conditions.

Classes are open to drivers of all ages, including teenagers, new drivers, new residents, and anyone seeking a refresher ahead of the winter season.

The 2025 schedule includes sessions in multiple locations:



Oct. 29 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office

Oct. 30 – Bonners Ferry, 5 to 7 p.m., Boundary County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 5 – Idaho Falls, 7 p.m., Rocky Mountain Middle School

Nov. 8 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office

Nov. 12 – Rexburg, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., BYU‑Idaho Little Theater, Manwaring Center (no registration needed)

Nov. 12 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office

Nov. 15 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office

Nov. 18 – Pocatello, 5:30 p.m., Chubbuck City Hall

Nov. 26 – Boise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., ITD District 3 Office

Dec. 3 – Rigby, 7 p.m., ITD District 6 Office

Dec. 6 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office

Dec. 13 – Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. to noon, ISP Regional Office

Classes teach essential winter-driving skills, including vehicle preparation, equipment checks, handling slippery conditions, and sharing the road safely with snowplows and emergency vehicles.

Registration is required for most sessions and can be completed online by selecting a preferred date and location through the ITD website.

Participants who attend a class may also receive discounts on snow tires at participating Les Schwab Tires locations. These sessions are part of ITD and ISP’s ongoing commitment to keeping Idaho roads safe during the winter months.