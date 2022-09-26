Indian Creek Plaza has meant everything to Caldwell, but now faces some challenges.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Built it and they will come.

Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.

Right now, where there was once a big empty lot where people would park, is now the site of a major complex.

"It features one hundred forty two apartments, ground level will have retail, it's a a mixed use project the first of it's kind in Caldwell. The five story building will also have a roof top patio and fitness center," said Steven Jenkins, the city's economic development director.

But for those who want to experience what Indian Creek Plaza and the surrounding blocks have to offer, plan on experiencing a bit of a parking crunch. Jenkins said the talks of looking into more parking spots is actually perfect timing.

"We just actually had a workshop to city council so this is a timely discussion we talked about a parking structure and we're looking at different templates from around the country to see what format will fill the Caldwell model," Jenkins said. "We currently have four hundred thirty two parking spots along the railroad track."

Sabrina Minshall from Destination Caldwell said things should work out for the best and that visitors will spend a few extra minutes looking for a spot.

"That's hard, it's change, it's getting people to say it's OK to walk a few blocks to park a bit out and you're going to have the experience where you see things that you didn't even know was there," Minshall said.

Newly elected Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said he agrees, saying you have to keep your eye on the prize.

"The finish line is way in the future so we have to continue to improve continue to look and see what we can do to keep people coming downtown."

In the meantime, after enjoying your favorite food, beverage and sweets, a few few extra steps back to your may not be so bad after all.