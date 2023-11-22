Snowy forecast to dust Sun Valley

Sun Valley is opening on Thanksgiving!

Scott Dorval calls for snow in the forecast



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This year’s El Niño weather pattern is causing warmer temperatures across much of the West, but forecasts call for snow on Turkey Day.

Thankfully people have been putting their all into their snow dances in hopes of bringing a bit of weather to the Wood River Valley.

Just in case, Sun Valley has been blowing snow to cover the sage.

On Thanksgiving, Sun Valley will kick off its 88th season. While Mother Nature hasn’t yet cooperated, people around town are stoked.

Celia Horowitz, a young woman who works at Galena Lodge, explained how they've been getting ready, "...we’ve been scrapping the summer wax and getting all the skis ready for the rentals so we’re just excited for the snow so we can actually ski".

Sun Valley is getting ready to blow snow 24-hours-a-day to ensure skiers and snowboarders can have the best experience possible. Alaska Sewell and Zoe Stern-Pre, two local alpine skiers, were ecstatic to share their stoke as they'll strive to, "Get on the mountain as soon as possible. And be one of the first people on the runs."

Bridget Higgin's, Sun Valley's Director of Marketing and Public Relations told me what skiers can expect, “...we’ll open on Thanksgiving, which we’re excited for. We’ll have River Run Express open, and Lower River Run open for our guests to enjoy and get a couple of laps in before they start to watch football and eat some turkey.”

While everyone is eager to get on the slopes, long-time ski coach Jack Harbottle shared some advice, “Anybody that’s coming, I would say the first thing you do, know the skier responsibility code that will keep everybody safe.”

Please make sure you ski in control and responsibly.

And lastly, keep doing your dances to improve the snow conditions.

