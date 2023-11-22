Thanksgiving snow in the Magic Valley; dry and breezy in the Treasure Valley

A snowstorm is expected to materialize Wednesday night in south-central Idaho and then push slowly south and east spreading snow from Blaine County into the Magic Valley and into southeast Idaho on Thursday. The storm pulls away into Wyoming mid to late Friday morning.

In the meantime, clouds overspread southwest Idaho on Wednesday as a low pressure system enters the Pacific Northwest. In the McCall area, rain showers will transition to snow showers Wednesday late morning before reaching the Treasure Valley as rain showers around the evening commute. Snow levels will hover around 4000 feet. McCall will likely see minimal snow accumulation, with up to an inch or two for the higher peaks in the west central mountains.

Idaho News 6

Rain comes to an end Wednesday night in the Treasure Valley. However, additional showers will build back in as far west as Mountain Home later Thursday. It will be blustery, cold and dry on Thanksgiving with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts as high as 30mph will make it feel like the 30s even though the high temp will get to 47°.

Idaho News 6

As the storm strengthens, snow will accumulate in the Magic Valley as well as southeast Idaho. At first, it will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces in the valley, but roads will become very slick overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s. It will be very icy Friday morning!

Idaho News 6

Even if the roads do not become snow-covered, expect travel impacts with the snow moving in. If you can avoid traveling on Thanksgiving Day, that would be advised. I-84 through the Magic Valley could be slick with 2-4" accumulating by Friday morning.

Idaho News 6

Some of the worst road conditions will be from the Magic Valley to the Wood River Valley and from the Magic Valley to eastern Idaho and Salt Lake City. Blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected, especially for travelers headed south to Snowville, UT towards Salt Lake City. Pocatello and Idaho Falls will see 1-3" of snowfall along with slippery conditions.

The Blue Mountains in northeast Oregon will see little impact from this storm with rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected in portions of Wyoming and Montana. Expect winter driving conditions over Monida Pass.

Snow showers come to an end by midday Friday throughout Idaho, but roads will remain slick in many areas. A chilly weekend is ahead with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.