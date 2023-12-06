"They managed to get them a lot higher than in years past": Kids honor late father with lights display

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this year, Melinda Litke lost her husband due to surgery complications. Her five children, age range 7-18, wanted to honor him and set up a huge holiday lights display for Christmas.



2000 feet of string lights were used in the holiday lights display on the roof.

Multiple decorated trees, a tunnel of lights, and a 'Celebrate Jesus' sign were all set up by the kids.

The Litkes plan to expand next year and grow the Christmas display to continue honoring their father.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Behind me you see a normal neighborhood and a house with a couple of Christmas pieces in front of it but trust me when the sun goes down this property turns into a winter wonderland.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp in south Boise to tell you about five kids who put together quite the Christmas display and the meaningful reason behind it.

Inside Melinda Litke's Boise home are some simple holiday pieces like a tree and some stockings but take one step outside and the seasonal spirit is bumped up to a whole other level.

“They had managed to get them a lot higher than in years past,” said Melinda.

They being her five children ages 7 to 18 years old doing it on their own this year for the first time.

“It took us a couple weeks, I think. We didn’t like work every day all day. We just did it part of the day. A few days a week,” said Annalisa Litke, daughter of Melinda.

You see, this is the first holiday season decorating without dad.

“He always loved to do it with the kids,” said Melinda.

Melinda's husband Terry passed away after complications related to a surgery on Father's Day morning, but during the month of December he always made sure their house as the brightest on the block

“He had grown up doing it with his mom. They would do Christmas lights and it was just something that him and the kids did and so this year we just decided to make it bigger and better and not stop the tradition,” said Melinda.

This year the roof alone holds over 2,000 feet of string lights. The display bringing cheer after a year of challenges. Though the loss of a husband and a father to five has been hard, the Litkes still want joy, faith, and Christmas spirit to be the focus this holiday. Melinda touting her sons and daughters.

“They are great kids. They are five of the best kids. Best behaved, most wonderful kids and they were super strong through everything,” said Melinda.

“We have stayed very strong as a family unit and we are, I’d say, even stronger now,” said Melinda.

The Litke kids intend on expanding this Christmas display next year adding more lights all to continue honoring their father. Reporting in southwest Boise I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp Idaho news 6.

