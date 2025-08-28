Weekend Weather Outlook: Drying Trend, Warm Temps, and Some Haze

Idaho News 6

After a rainy Wednesday, a shift in the weather pattern is underway. A ridge of high pressure is starting to build over the area, slowly pushing the moisture northward and drying things out. While we won’t be completely storm-free just yet, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be much lower today and Friday. Expect a 20% chance of isolated storms, mainly in the higher terrain of southeast Idaho and parts of west-central mountains. These storms won’t be as wet as previous days — the main impact will likely be gusty outflow winds.

By Saturday, the upper-level ridge will strengthen further, bringing even drier and more stable conditions. Skies will also turn a bit hazy through Friday, as upper-level winds bring in smoke from wildfires burning in western and central Oregon. Despite the haze, temperatures are expected to climb back to near-normal levels by Friday, with highs around 90°F in the valleys.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast from Sunday through next Thursday, the trend toward warmer and drier weather continues. A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the region, pushing daytime highs in the valleys into the lower 90s and bringing pleasant 70s to low 80s to the central mountains.

