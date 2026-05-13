WATCH: Idaho Power hosts community meeting on wildfire prevention, outage preparedness

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power hosted the first in a series of online community meetings on wildfire prevention and outage preparedness this Wednesday evening for residents of Twin Falls, Jerome, Minidoka, Power, Bannock, and Bingham counties.

Topics included preparing for wildfire outages based on individual needs, Idaho Power’s efforts to strengthen the grid before fire season, and tools to stay informed about wildfire-related outages.

WATCH: Idaho Power - Outage Preparedness and Wildfire Prevention

The next meeting, scheduled for May 20 from 6 to 7 p.m., will be geared towards residents of the Western Treasure Valley, including the cities of Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton, Eagle, and Star.

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