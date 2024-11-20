Weiser's plan to promote opportunity in downtown district

WEISER, Idaho — Weiser, Idaho, home to the famous National Old Timer's Fiddle Festival, is trying hard to invest and to get others to invest in the downtown business district.



Weiser business leaders are looking for entrepreneurs.

The L.O.R. Foundation listens to people about ideas for problems.

Weiser Classic Candy Shop is a great example of a successful downtown business.

Mayor Randy Hibberd describes his community this way, "There's something about Weiser that is unique — I call it the Normal Rockwell effect. A lot of people call it the Mayberry effect. It's a small town where people care about each other."

Hibberd says he feels good that things are coming their way. "We're trying to make Weiser a destination for all."

Thousands of people travel through Weiser every day on Highway 95, and what they don't realize is just a few blocks away is a vibrant downtown business core.

I asked the Mayor if you could have urban renewal in a smaller community. "Yes, we've been looking at that. We've also been looking at a historical district to take in and keep the atmosphere of the town historic."

Part of the revitalization is helped by what's known as LOR which stands for livability, opportunity, and responsibility.

Jennifer Huff from the LOR foundation explains how it works. "The L.O.R. foundation is a private foundation that works in the rural Mountain West. We're in seven communities and we work in town listening to people in the community about ideas for problems they see to make the community more livable and find solutions for those problems."

From classic old streetlamps to flowerpots, landscaping, street signs, and changing ordinances to enhance business.

Sandy Copper is one of the curators at a downtown museum. "There are some wonderful little shops that are just magical here and we're just blessed to have so many people kind of catch the entrepreneur spirit and take advantage of the number of people moving into town."

And I couldn't leave Weiser without a visit to the Weiser Classic Candy store for some early-season stocking stuffers.

Weiser's Festival of Trees, which raises money for their local hospital, is hosting an open house on Friday.