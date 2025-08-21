Weiser police investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian Wednesday morning

WEISER, Idaho — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Weiser, police said.

The crash happened around 10:47 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Westlawn Avenue, according to the Weiser Police Department.

First responders from the Weiser Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Weiser Rural Fire Department, and Weiser Ambulance attempted lifesaving measures. The victim was taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family. The Weiser Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.