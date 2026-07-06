Weiser Police Department to end after-school program after 25 years

WEISER, Idaho — The Weiser Police Department will close its after-school program on July 31 after more than 25 years of serving local families, Police Chief Troy Krahn announced on Moday.

Krahn said the program, which the department believes was the only police-run after-school program in Idaho, once served up to 17 children on school days and as many as 30 during the summer.

Enrollment has steadily declined in recent years, averaging 11 children per day in 2024, eight in 2025 and five so far this year.

Krahn said the decline comes as the Boys & Girls Club has expanded its presence in Weiser, giving families another after-school option with more resources and programming.

He said closing the program will allow officers to focus on other community needs while giving families time to make other arrangements before the new school year begins.

The department is encouraging families currently enrolled in the program to contact the Boys & Girls Club of Weiser before school resumes.

Krahn also thanked the families, children and officers who helped make the program a part of the community for the past 25 years.