California man crashes vehicle into two Weiser residences

WEISER — A 30-year-old California man was taken into custody in Weiser following reports that the man crashed his vehicle into two residences at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Weiser County Police Department, officers responded to reports of the collision in the 100 block of East Butterfield. The driver had reportedly been traveling at high speeds before the crash.

The first residence sustained "significant structural damage". The second residence incurred damage to the front lawn and porch area before the vehicle came to a stop against the home.

No injuries were reported.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody on unrelated charges. The warrants served were several 3rd strike violations from California, officials said.

Charges for the vehicle collision have not been released, but officials report that a DUI investigation has been concluded.

The identity of the suspect and details of the current investigation are unclear.

The Weiser Police Department is asking residents to report property damage in the area of the collision to contact the department at (208) 414-2244.

