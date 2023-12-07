Manhunt for suspects in double homicide is the department's #1 priority, Chief says

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police continue to investigate a homicide in Twin Falls nearly a week later. It was the second homicide in Twin Falls in the past two weeks, putting many residents on edge.

RELATED | Twin Falls police investigate double homicide



Police are seeking two gunmen who shot and killed two men at Tint Shop V on Kimberly Road Friday, Dec 2.

Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at (208) 343-COPS (or 208-343-2677)

Meanwhile, Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, who retired in October, has been reappointed as Chief by Twin Falls City Council.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Chief Kingsbury: “I will promise our community that we will make arrests in those cases."

The second shocking crime in two weeks … shook a city already on edge.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury retired in October without fanfare or public announcement but accepted the reappointment because there was more he felt needed to be done.

He tells Idaho News 6 his department is focused on finding the killers behind a recent double homicide... Where two gunmen entered the Tint Shop V on Kimberly Road Friday night .. killing the store owner and an employee.

"Right now the homicide from the Tint Shop on Friday night is the number one priority of this organization, the number one priority of our partners. Almost everybody that isn't handling regular calls for service right now has been working on that particular investigation. We are allocating all the resources that we can," says Chief Kingsbury.

Despite a search in south Twin Falls on Monday -- there are still no arrests.

The investigation -- ongoing, with few details being made public.

While the Chief emphasizes this is a safe community, with the suspects still at large, the public is urged to stay on alert.

"Right now, every member of this police department is operating with a little bit of a hyper-vigilance. And I would ask the community to do the same," says Chief Kingsbury.

Steps like locking up doors to homes and vehicles, and keeping your porch lights on at night.

"I have all the confidence that we will solve this crime, and bring whoever it is or whoever they are, bring them before the court of law," said Kingsbury.