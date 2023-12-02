Twin Falls police investigates double homicide

TWIN FALLS, ID — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the double homicide that occurred on December 1, around 8:19 p.m. at 2487 Kimberly Road.

TFPD responded to a report of shots fired at a local business 'The Tint Shop.' When they arrived, officers discovered the bodies of two individuals, identified as Jaime Bravo, 26 years old and Jesse Ortiz, 36 years old.

"While we cannot provide specific details about the ongoing investigation at this time, we want to assure the community that we are dedicating all available resources to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice," stated Acting Chief of Police, Matthew Hicks.

If you have information related to the incident, it is encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 or Detective Morgan Waite at 208-735-7227.