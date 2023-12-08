BREAKING: An arrest made related to double-homicide in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An arrest has been made related to last week's double-homicide in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, Angelica M. Martinez of Twin Falls, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday on two counts of Aiding and Abetting Murder stemming from the double-homicide that occurred in Twin Falls on December 1st that claimed the lives of Jaime Bravo Rodriguez and Jesse Ortiz-Meda.

Martinez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a warrant, with charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine.

RELATED | Manhunt for suspects in double homicide is no. 1 priority, Chief says

In a statement about the arrest, Captain Matthew Hicks of the Twin Falls Police Department credited the collaborative work of investigators and community members.

“This arrest is a result of the collaborative work between our dedicated investigators and community members who came forward with valuable information. Our team has been working tirelessly to investigate this crime and we will continue to do so until we find who committed these murders,” Hicks said in the statement. “It is only natural for such incidents to generate fear and concern among our community members. However, it is of utmost importance that we approach this situation with a level head, empathy, and a commitment to unity. It is not a reflection of our community being out of control, but rather a devastating event that demands a thorough and diligent response.”

The Twin Falls Police Department continues to actively investigate this case, as the suspects responsible for the murders are still at large.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.