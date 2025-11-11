Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Veterans Day in the Treasure Valley

These are a few of the ways you can celebrate and honor veterans in the Treasure Valley this Veterans Day
Veterans Day in the Treasure Valley
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the ways you can celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the Treasure Valley this Veterans Day:

  • NAMPA
    • WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM
      • From 10 a.m. today through November 16th, veterans get in for free to the Warhawk Air Museum.
    • THE FELLAS BARBER SHOP
      • Vets can also get a free haircut today at The Fellas Barbershop (135 S State St suite #5)
  • GARDEN CITY
    • AVIMOR COMMUNITY CENTER
      • From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. veterans and their families can get a free breakfast at the Avimor Community Center.

Then there's the traditional Veterans Day Ceremonies:

  • MERIDIAN
    • JULIUS M. KLEINER PARK
      • The Rock of Honor Ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial at Julius M. Kleiner Park starts at 11 a.m.
  • CALDWELL
    • CALDWELL VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL
      • And at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, the City of Caldwell hosting their own ceremony also starting at 11 a.m.
