Veterans Day in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the ways you can celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the Treasure Valley this Veterans Day:
- NAMPA
- WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM
- From 10 a.m. today through November 16th, veterans get in for free to the Warhawk Air Museum.
- THE FELLAS BARBER SHOP
- Vets can also get a free haircut today at The Fellas Barbershop (135 S State St suite #5)
- GARDEN CITY
- AVIMOR COMMUNITY CENTER
- From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. veterans and their families can get a free breakfast at the Avimor Community Center.
Then there's the traditional Veterans Day Ceremonies:
- MERIDIAN
- JULIUS M. KLEINER PARK
- The Rock of Honor Ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial at Julius M. Kleiner Park starts at 11 a.m.
- CALDWELL
- CALDWELL VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL
- And at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, the City of Caldwell hosting their own ceremony also starting at 11 a.m.
