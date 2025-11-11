Veterans Day in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the ways you can celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the Treasure Valley this Veterans Day:

NAMPA

WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM

From 10 a.m. today through November 16th, veterans get in for free to the Warhawk Air Museum. THE FELLAS BARBER SHOP

Vets can also get a free haircut today at The Fellas Barbershop (135 S State St suite #5)

GARDEN CITY

AVIMOR COMMUNITY CENTER

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. veterans and their families can get a free breakfast at the Avimor Community Center.



Then there's the traditional Veterans Day Ceremonies: